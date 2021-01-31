JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Edwin Broussard, 92, on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Ed Degeyter to serve as the celebrant. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., with a Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
A native of Nunez and resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Broussard passed away very peacefully on Friday, January 29, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Edwin was an ambitious and hard working man. He owned and operated the Western Auto in Jeanerette for 34 years. He also owned three additional Western Auto stores: in Franklin, managed by Francis Broussard, Lydia, managed by Marion Broussard Sr., and Loreauville, managed by Michael Broussard for fifteen years and later Terry and Judy Champagne for ten years. He was dedicated to his work, often working 16-hour days and always pushing his children and teaching them good work ethic. Even with all his hard work, he found time to coach his children in little league and won two championships.
Mr. Broussard was a selfless and loving man. He would lend a helping hand and offer to feed anyone in need. He provided for his family even after his retirement and made sure his grandchildren and great-grandchildren had land to raise their families.
He is survived by his children Sandra LeBlanc and husband Russell of Erath, Edwin Broussard and wife Terry of Lydia, Susan Abadie and husband Daryl of Lafayette, Marion Broussard Sr. and wife Cynthia of Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, and Judy Champagne and husband Terry of Loreauville; twenty-one grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings Helen Fontenot, Robert Broussard, Alcide Broussard Jr., Laura David and Betty Wall; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Broussard; children Michael Broussard, Francis Broussard and Gerald Broussard; parents, Alcide Broussard Sr. and Eunice Hebert Broussard; and siblings Florence Duhon, George Broussard, Estelle Soileau and Grace Fleming.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Marion Broussard Sr., Marion Broussard Jr., Brendon Broussard, Grant Champagne, Kenneth Abadie, Warren Abadie and Thomas Abadie.
The family would like to thank Mia with Acadian Palliative Care of New Iberia and the nurses with Acadian Hospice. The family would also like to thank their Uncle Robert and Aunt Janelle, Marion Broussard Jr., Brendon Broussard and Cynthia Broussard.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mr. Broussard’s honor to St. Francis Diner, 1201 S. Hopkins St., New Iberia, LA 70560.
To keep the community safe we will honor all Louisiana Mandates. All family members and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
