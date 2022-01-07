A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Edward Moses Sr., 70, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating. He will await the resurrection in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery No. 2, 7711 Daspit Road, Loreauville, LA 70552.
Visiting hours will be observed from noon until the time of the service on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the funeral home. Masks are required by all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of Jeanerette, he transitioned from labor to reward at 8:03 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Sandra Clay Moses of Jeanerette; three sons, Edward Moses Jr. of Baton Rouge, Shawn Dale Moses of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Akeem Javall Moses of New Iberia; two daughters, Latasha Moses and Emmaline Nicole Alexander (Louis) of New Iberia; four brothers, Kelvin Moses, Leroy Moses and Albert Moses, all of New Iberia; one sister, Linda Brown of New Iberia; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Moses Jr. and Dorothy Knatt Moses; five brothers, Leonard Moses, Chester Moses, David Moses, Thomas Moses and William Moses III; three sisters, Betty Moses, Debra Ann Binion and Kelly Ann Davis; one niece, Karla Norbert; maternal grandparents Leonard Knatt and Gussie Knatt; and paternal grandparents William Moses Sr. and Ethel Moses.
Active pallbearers are Akeem Moses, Kendrick Moses, Brandon Jones, Clifford Cormier, Donell Clay and Tyrell Lockett.