JEANERETTE — A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Edward “Butsy” Lockett, 82, will be held at 1 p. m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at First Church of God in Christ, 1901 Martin Luther King Dr., Jeanerette, LA 70544, with Bishop James W. Proctor and Bishop Alvin Davis officiating. He will await the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A public visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, November 19, 2021. Masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A native of Glencoe and resident of Franklin, he transitioned from labor to reward at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at New Iberia Manor South Nursing Home in New Iberia.
Edward Lockett was born on March 30, 1939, in Glencoe to the late Roland and Elvana Dorsey Lockett. Edward was well known to many as “Butsy.” He was united in Holy Matrimony to his wife and best friend Mercedes Perro. Their union of marriage was blessed with seven children. He was baptized at an early age and accepted Christ as his personal Savior. He was a member of Yahweh Word of Faith in Baldwin, where he was ordained a deacon. Deacon Lockett was passionate about supporting his church and participating in many church events.
He was also known for his hard-working ability and he was employed with Morton Salt in Weeks Island for many years until his retirement. He was a great provider and hero to his family and everyone he encountered. “Butsy” had a love for sports and he always talked about baseball but never actually participated. Any sports fan that met “Butsy” knew he was a Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves fan.
He leaves to cherish his memory his four sons, Craig Lockett of Baton Rouge, John Lockett (Anetta) of Baldwin, Roy Lockett (Tonya) of Glencoe and Earl Bowie (Joanie) of Jeanerette; three daughters, Rosalyn Lockett of Franklin, Jennifer Lockett (Oscar) of Lafayette and Tricia Bowie of Glencoe; fifteen grandchildren; one brother, Herman Lockett (Myrtle) of Port Arthur, Texas; three brothers-in-law, Rev. Isaiah Perro Sr., Bishop Ezekiel Perro (Willie Mae) and Herman Mitchell; special friend Norma Bowie; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mercedes P. Lockett; two sons, Kim Roy Lockett and Christopher Lockett; his parents Roland and Elvana Dorsey Lockett; two brothers, Roland Lockett and Louis Lockett; and one sister, Vera Mitchell.
Active pallbearers are Terrell Perro, Bernell Abraham, Calvin Bowie, Joshua Bowie, Benjamin Dorsey Jr. and David Broussard.
Honorary pallbearers are Herman Lockett Sr., Craig Lockett, John Lockett, Roy Lockett, Earl Bowie, Allen Lockett, Rev. Isaiah Perro Sr., Bishop Ezekial Perro and Oscar Macias.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 337-369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.