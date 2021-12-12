A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Edward James St. Martin Jr., 68, who passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate. Entombment will be at a later date.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday.
Edward James St. Martin Jr. was born in Oceanside, California on July 6, 1953, to the late Edward Sr. and Shirley Achee St. Martin.
Edward was a 1971 graduate of Franklin Senior High. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1971-74 (stationed in Germany for a time), then began working in the oil and gas industry in 1975. He worked for Ankor Energy, formerly Taylor Energy, since 1992 and worked his way up to Senior Production Superintendent at the end of his career. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, playing the drums, golfing, motorcycles and genealogy, but what he cherished most was time spent with his family. He will be deeply missed.
Mr. St. Martin is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Doretta Vanhaverbeke St. Martin of New Iberia; daughter Jada St. Martin Dore (Stafford) of New Iberia; son Jared St. Martin of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Erica Hyde, Chase Dore, Zoe Dore and Madelyn St. Martin; three great-grandchildren Sawyer Hyde, Amelia Hyde and Kole Dore; two sisters; two brothers; and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Honorary pallbearers are Jared St. Martin, Chase Dore, Stafford Dore and Ryan Hyde.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Hospice of Acadiana for extraordinary care and compassion.
Memorial contributions may be made in Edward’s name to Hospice of Acadiana.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
