Funeral arrangements are pending for Edward J Barideaux Sr., 63, who died at 10:35 P.M. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Landmark of Acadiana Nursing Home.
Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
John Manuel
Funeral services are pending for John Manuel, 85, a resident of Jeanerette, who died at 8:48 p.m. on
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his residence.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
