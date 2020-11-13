Memorial services will be conducted for Edward James Barideaux Sr., 63, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home located at 711 S. Corinne Street. Evangelist Billy Reaux officiating. Inurnment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC and local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Edward James “E.J.” Barideaux was born on January 10, 1957, in Lafayette to Nettie Lee Barideaux and Junius Raymond. He graduated from New Iberia Senior High School in 1976 and enlisted in the United States Army following his graduation. He departed this life peacefully on November 5, 2020, at Landmark of Acadiana Nursing Home.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories a son, Edward J. Barideaux Jr. (Erica) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; one twin-like brother, Carlos Barideaux (Lydia) of Port Arthur, Texas; six devoted sisters, Linda V. Austin and Christine F. Semien, both of New Iberia, Dr. Bobbie B. DeCuir (Eric) of Lafayette, Lisa M. Raymond of Port Arthur, Texas, Maria F. Navy (Alvin) of Richmond, Texas, and Demetria L. Connor of Baton Rouge; two granddaughters, Monaé and Maliah Barideaux of Fayetteville, North Carolina; one stepsister, Lavon R. Johnson (Mario) of Baton Rouge; an uncle, Orien Barideaux; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and one special friend Woodrow “Tiger” Polk Jr.
In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his brother Michael T. Foreman; a step-sister, Sandra Y. Rideaux; his maternal and paternal grandparents; and a host of aunts and uncles.
The honorary pallbearers are Orien Barideaux, Carolos Barideaux, Marcus Austin, Larry Austin Jr., Eric DeCuir Sr., Alvin Navy, Tyron Austin, David Youman Sr. and Woodrow “Tiger” Polk Jr.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.