Funeral services for Mr. Edsel Hall, age 80, will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Chris Doumit as the celebrant.
Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
Ed was a resident of New Iberia and a native of Hindman, Kentucky. He went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020, peacefully at his home. He worked for E.P. Breaux Electrial, Teche Electric and Cleco. Mr. Ed enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at the camp at Toledo Bend and Sunday Dinners. He enjoyed watching LSU and Saints football. He also enjoyed driving around the state of Louisiana with family and friends and pointing out power poles and power lines that he built. Mr. Ed will be greatly missed by his friends, children, grandchildren especially Kari, siblings, his furry companion Cece and especially his wife, who he adored and spoiled daily.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carole Schmidt Hall of New Iberia; children Larry Coleman (Debbie) of Virginia, Sharon Lockhart (Guy) of Georgia, Robert Holmes (Lisa) of North Carolina, David Holmes (Tara) of Hawaii, Shari Hebert (Kenny) and Edward Hall all of New Iberia; grandchildren Kari Hebert Mann (Joseph V), Nora Holmes, Kaley Holmes, Chrissy and Cory Coleman; “adopted” granddaughter “Little Debbie” Demi Mixon; siblings Ellis Hall (Diane) of North Carolina, LaDonna Collins of Kentucky, Elaine Hall Flug-Ridgdill of New York; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Iota Hall Sr. and Georgia Wright Hall; son Iota Hall; and brother Iota Charles Hall.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Robert Holmes, David Holmes, Joseph Mann V, Kenneth Hebert and Edward Hall.
