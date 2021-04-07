A Mass of Christian burial for Edna R. Schwab will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with Fr. William Blanda as celebrant. Entombment will be held at Holy Family Cemetery.
Family requests for visitation at David Funeral Home of New Iberia to begin on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 4 p.m. until closing at 9 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m.
Visitation is to resume on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 8 a.m. until the service time at 10:30 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Edna R. Schwab was born on July 8, 1935, to Alcee Sr. and Artemise Segura Romero.
Edna R. Schwab passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at 6:40 a.m. at Maison Teche Nursing Facility in Jeanerette.
She was a loving and kind individual who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed eating out with her classmates regularly. She was a devout Catholic who rarely missed her Sunday Mass.
She is survived by her three children, Artie Fontane of New Iberia, Janet Larson of New Iberia and Karen Schwab (Amy) of Austin, Texas; grandchildren Lee Larson of New Iberia, Natalie Fontane (Scott Muller) of Chicago, Illinois, Christina Fontane of New Iberia and Heather Holder (Robert) of Kilgore, Texas; great-grandchildren Arianna Larson, Sage Galland and Rachel Holder; and sister Mary Miller of New Iberia.
Serving as pallbearers will be Lee Larson, Jacob Miller, Bill Miller, Robert Holder and Doug Romero.
Edna R. Schwab was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Schwab Jr; parents, Alcee Sr. and Artemise Segura Romero; siblings Alcee Romero Jr., Hamilton “Shorty” Romero, Clarence Romero, Henry Romero and Wilfred “Doc” Romero; former son-in-law Benny Fontane; and son-in-law Raymond Larson Sr.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Edna R. Schwab’s honor to Hospice of Acadiana, https://www.hospiceacadiana.com and Alzheimer Association (https://www.alz.org.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
