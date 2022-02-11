The home-going service for Edmonia Alzena Wilson Alexander will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church located at 835 Monnot Road, Jeanerette. Final resting place will be in the Irish Bend Cemetery, St. Joseph Community in Franklin. On February 6, 2022, Edmonia walked away from this life into the Kingdom of God and her loving Savior’s arms at the age of 89.
Viewing and visitation will begin from noon until the time of the service, with an Order of Eastern Star ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. Masks will be required.
Edmonia Alzena Wilson Alexander was born on September 7, 1932, in Franklin. She was the third of five girls born to the union of Cyrus and Lessie Willis Wilson. Reared in the St. Joseph Community, she accepted Christ at an early age.
Edmonia matriculated to Jeanerette after marrying the love of her life Allen Alexander Sr. in 1965. Together they reared one son, Allen Alexander Jr.
Edmonia was quiet in nature and had a big heart to go with her big smile. She was loving and adored by all. Ms. Mona was a woman of great faith who showed her faith in God daily. She faithfully attended First Jerusalem Baptist Church of Jeanerette. Ms. Mona was a dedicated employee of Fruit of the Loom Jeanerette Mill for 36 years. After retiring her journey would lead her to the Head Start Foster Grandparent Program, where she served as a foster grandmother.
Edmonia’s life through memories is survived, cherished and loved by her son Allen Jr. (Connie) of Jeanerette; her three grandchildren, Brodrick of Houston, Texas, Jared (Shayla) of Houston, their mother Melissa Gabriel Houston, Texas, Abreanna Alexander-Lewis (Kevin), Leah Jones and their mother Tracey Thomas, all of Saint Martinville; her beloved three great-great-granddaughters; her sister Beverly Wilson Epps of Franklin; caregivers and nieces Harmona Epps and HaShawn Epps of Dallas, Texas; her dearest friend Ora Keal; her church kitchen buddy Raleigh Robertson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many devoted friends.
MK Dixon Funeral Home in Baldwin is in charge of the arrangements.
