JEANERETTE — Funeral Services will be held for Edmond J. Landry on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at 2 p.m., at David Funeral Home Chapel in Jeanerette with Deacon Chris Doumet officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre’ Cemetery.
The family requested that visitation will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m.
Edmond J. Landry, 81, passed away at Iberia Medical Center on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 10:24 a.m.
Edmond Landry was born on Oct. 20, 1939, in Jeanerette to Edmond F Landry. and Marguerite Stroud Landry Bagala.
“Dad was a handful….” He liked staying home and socializing with his family and friends. Edmond was always quick with a joke or a story to share with his friends.
During his time at home he enjoyed working crosswords puzzles, watching western movies and listening to the Oldies but Goodies music.
He is survived by his son Todd Landry (Tessie) of Jeanerette; grandchildren Abbey L. Landry, Frankie Landry (Crystal) of Alabama and Phillip Gurganus (Rachel) of Alabama; siblings Cyd Savin, Gaberial Landry and Andre Landry.
Edmond was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Judy Ann Blanchard Landry; his parents, Edmond F. Landry and Marguerite Stroud Landry Bagala; children Eddie Landry and Lisa Landry; and sister Marjorie Johnson.
Surviving as pallbearers will be Evan Savin, John Bacon, Todd Landry, Shane Hebert, Bud Hebert, and Doug Hebert.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
