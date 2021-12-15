Edith Touchet

Funeral services will be conducted for Edith Romero Touchet, 94, at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery
The family requests visitation to be held from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. A Rosary will be prayed at noon on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at David Funeral Home.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Edith R. Touchet passed away at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at her residence in New Iberia.
She and her husband Gus were business owners of Gus and Doug Dry Cleaning for over 30 years in New Iberia.
Edith loved spending most of her free time at home working in her flower garden and crocheting. She loved her children and grandchildren tremendously.
Edith is survived by her four children, Brenda Touchet of New Iberia, Dolly Carpenter of New Iberia, Edie Touchet (Linda Rodrigue) of Baton Rouge and Geraldine Oliva (Edward); sibling Dorothy Menard of Cade; brother-in-law Lyjer Toucheque; granddaughter Tina Esponge; two grandsons, Christopher Carpenter and Tony Oliva; two great-grandchildren, Robert Esponge III and Seth Esponge; four great-great-grandchildren, Kinlee Esponge, Clara Esponge, Caraline Esponge and Kade Esponge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband Gustave “Gus” Touchet; parents Alcide and Claudia Tooles Romero; granddaughter Alexis Broussard; brothers Avery Romero, Paul Romero, Norris Romero, Laurent Romero and Eddie Romero; and sisters Emily Menard, Amanda Romero and Edise Romero.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dudley Menard, Curtis Burch, Robert Esponge III, Seth Esponge, Robert Esponge Jr. and Christopher Carpenter.
The family would like to thank Acadian Hospice for all the love and support they showed to Edith and her family during this difficult time.
The family requests that all guests must wear a face mask and maintain social distancing at all times during their time at the funeral home.