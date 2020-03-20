Mrs. Edith M. Bonnett, 91, the former Edith Matthew, a resident of Loreauville passed away at 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
For individuals desiring to view Mrs. Edith M. Bonnett, a walk-through viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
She will await the resurrection in All Saints Cemetery in Loreauville.
She leaves to cherish her memory, five sons, Cassius Clay Bonnett Sr. (Karen) of Coteau, Percy J. Bonnett (Charlene) of New Iberia, Adam Bonnett (Laura) of New Iberia, Michael F. Bonnett (Tawanna) of Loreauville and Clifton Bonnett Sr. (Vickie) of Sorrell; four daughters, Lillian Bonnett (Trent), Catherine B. Vital, Edith Anita Bonnett (Joseph) and Mary Elaine Mitchell (Jeffery) all of Loreauville; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bonnett; her parents, Adam Mathew and Lillian Martin Mathew; two daughters, Savannah Bonnett and Mary Gladys Davis; and four sons, Henry Bonnett, Calvin Bonnett, Wilson J. Bonnett and Raymond Ernest Bonnett.
Active Pallbearers will be Marvin Vital, Cassius Clay Bonnett Jr., Paul Bonnett, William Davis, Harley Mitchell and Cassius Clay Bonnett Sr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Bonnett Jr., Adam Bonnett, Percy Bonnett, Michael Bonnett, Clifton Bonnett Sr., Douglas Simon, Joseph Vital, Joseph Jackson, Herman Mitchell, Terrance Williams and Justin Delahoussaye.
COVID-19: In an effort to comply with the CDC and the State of Louisiana Governor’s Public Health Emergency Proclamation to limit events to no more than fifty (50) people for a minimum of eight (8) weeks, a private service will be held and limited to only the immediate family members.
The family extends love and gratitude to all for prayers, discernment and acts of kindness.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.