RYNELLA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church, for Edias Paul Touchet, 90, who passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, in New Iberia. Rev. James Nguyen will be the celebrant.
Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum with Military Honors by the Iberia Honor Guard.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A longtime area resident, Mr. Touchet was born on June 26, 1930, in Abbeville to the late Cleo Roman Touchet and Eledia Romero Touchet. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a Master Plumber for 30 years. Mr. Touchet was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and was a Eucharistic Minister and hosted the Marion Movement and the Come Lord Jesus Movement in his home for many years. He enjoyed riding horses, gardening, camping, playing the harmonic and playing dominoes.
Survivors include his sons Ronald “R.T.” (Peggy) Touchet of New Iberia and Daniel (life partner, George Viator) Touchet of New Iberia; grandchildren Esther Rachael (Trent Alan Morett) Morett, Ronald “R.P.” (Tami) Touchet and Lacy Touchet; nine great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Jasek Touchet; son Kenneth Touchet; grandchild Kaki John Touchet; and brothers Alvin James Anthony Touchet and Elias Touchet.
Pallbearers will be Ronald “RT” Touchet, Ronald “RP” Touchet, Frankie Touchet, Trent Morette, Jason Roy and Billy Hulin.
