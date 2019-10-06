Private services will be held at a later date for Edias Anthony DeRouen Sr., 87, who passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Derouen was born on September 1, 1932, to the late Edwin “T-Beb” DeRouen and Yolande Babineaux DeRouen. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1947 to 1949 and was honorably discharged. He was a welder by trade and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed.
Mr. DeRouen is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Virley A. Landry DeRouen; daughters Wanda DeRouen, Gina Dorsey and Angie Etie and husband Travis; sons Dave DeRouen and wife Lisa, Ricky DeRouen and Tommy Walker; daughter-in-law Maxine DeRouen; sisters Diane Theriot and husband Charles, Brenda DeRouen, Jeannie DeRouen, Julie DeRouen, Linda Dejean and Theresa Menard; brothers John Viator Sr. and wife Myrtle, Leslie Lancon and wife Dean, Larry Viator and wife Betty, Richard DeRouen and wife Elizabeth and Arlen DeRouen; godchildren Johnny Viator, Kenneth Delahoussaye and Lisa Comeaux; 23 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren and another on the way.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Edias DeRouen Jr.; grandson Joshua DeRouen; son-in-law Leonard “CoCo” Dorsey; siblings Carrol Viator and wife, Yvonne, Mary Jane Viator Baudoin and husband, Francis, Calvin Viator, Jeanette Rials and Marian “Goldie” DeRouen.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.