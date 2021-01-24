LOREAUVILLE — Funeral services will be conducted for Edia Bourque Borel, 97, at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Deacon Chris Doumit officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 25, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. and a Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home by the Men’s Rosary Group at 11 a.m.
A native of Isle Labbe and a resident of Loreauville, Edia Bourque Borel was born March 3, 1923 and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Borel passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. at Consolata Nursing Home.
She leaves to cherish in her memory her son, Harry Borel of New Iberia; her daughters, Edia B. “Tootie” Broussard and her husband Ronnie and Barbara Sonnier, all of Loreauville; her grandchildren, Shari (Kevin) LaBauve, Nicole (Danna) Labit, Paul Wayne (Sonya) Durio, Kevin (Angie) Durio, Patches Sonnier, Doral (Scott) Ransonet, Donavan (Natalie) Broussard and Jamie (Kevin) Salsman; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Pierre Borel; her parents, Alphonse Henry Bourque Sr. and Clemence Berthelot Bourque; her siblings Elton Bourque, Henry “Jun” Bourque Jr., Howard Bourque, Elmo “Boonie” Bourque, Olymphe Bourque Borel, Edna Bourque Albert, Elda Bourque Braquet, Jeanne Bourque Broussard, Marie Bourque Tabor and Ella “LaLa” Bourque Borel; grandchild Ron Aaron Sonnier; her son-in-law Robert Sonnier; and her daughter-in-law Terry Borel.
Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be Harry Borel, Donavan Broussard, Patches Sonnier, Kevin LaBauve, Danna Labit and Barry Borel.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Broussard, Paul Wayne Durio, Kevin Durio, Kevin Salsman and Scott Ransonet.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 118 Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of the arrangements.