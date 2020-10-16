A private Memorial service will be held at a later date for Edgar Joseph Migues Jr., 68.
Mr. Migues, a native of New Iberia and resident of Lydia, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country honorably. He was a sandblaster in the oilfield for many years. In his spare time he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and also woodworking. His most joyous time was the time he spent with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debra Fremin Migues, of Lydia; one son, Edgar Joseph Migues III; one daughter, Kodie Lynn Migues, both of Lydia; four grandchildren, Karrigan Migues, Cameron Migues, Jordan Migues and Mason Graham; his mother, Thelma Galle Derouen, of New Iberia; one sister, Mona Williams of New Orleans and three brothers, Billy Migues and Stafford Migues both of Lydia and Gary Migues of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Joseph Migues Sr. and one sister Sylvaria McQueen.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.