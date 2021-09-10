Eddie Chretien

Funeral services will be conducted for Eddie L. Chretien Jr., 52, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemell Drive with Rev. Canon A. Gerard Jordan, O. Praem., Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street. A Rosary will be prayed at 8:30 a.m.
Eddie Jr. (aka Ma-Man, Boss, Junior, Clarence) was born on July 18, 1969, in New Iberia to Eddie Lee Chretien Sr. and Brenda Landry Chretien.
He was educated at St. Edward Catholic School, Catholic High School and Iberia Parish Public schools in New Iberia.
Eddie Jr. was a lifelong member of St. Edward Catholic Church. He attended Mass at least six days a week. He was active in their fundraising activities. The annual church fair was his time to open his booth for big profits for the church. In fact, he and some of the other booth chairpersons would make it a time to compete to see who could raise the most money.
Eddie Jr. was a big guy with a big heart. He would give you the shirt off of his back if he had to. He loved and enjoyed family and friends. Like his parents, his life was spent doing good deeds for those who needed him without regret. He managed the C & J Carwash for years. One of his projects at his establishment was providing a free car wash for some of the elderly and single parents with limited income. He would be found barbecuing or hauling items for families in the community who may have been in need of his help.
He was also a member of the Outstanding Twelve Civic Club (Vice President). This club is known for providing assistance to the sick & shut-ins and any community people who may be in need of help.
He leaves to mourn his passing his parents, Eddie Lee Chretien Sr. and Brenda Landry Chretien of New Iberia; sister, Evella Chretien of Atlanta, Georgia; brother Sean Chretien of New Iberia; loving niece Camaryn Nicole Chretien of Fredrick, Maryland; a longtime partner and friend, Desra Nathan of Youngsville and her son Justin Nathan of Jeanerette, whom he raised as his own; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He will join in Heaven, his maternal grandparents, Lennis and Agnes Chatman Landry; his paternal grandparents, Evella Jeanlouis Chretien, Simon Chretien & Pearly Daye Chretien; his great-grandparents, Peter Jeanlouis Sr. & Agnes D. Jean Louis and his special aunts Marie Chretien Oxley and Helen Chretien.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560., 369-3638.