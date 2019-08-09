Funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at First COGIC, Jeanerette. Bishop Ezekiel Perro will officiate the service.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 8 a.m. until the time of service at First COGIC.
Earnestine “Teen” Perro Dorsey was born in Jeanerette, to the late Reverend Ernest Perro and Mary Levy Perro on June 27, 1939.
Earnestine Perro Dorsey, 80, passed away at her residence on July 30, 2019 in Jeanerette, surrounded by family.
Earnestine Perro Dorsey is survived by three daughters, Melissa Dorsey of Baldwin, Melinda Anthony (Chris Tillman) of New Iberia and Quasonya Dorsey (Bernell Abraham) of Sorrell; one stepdaughter, Willa Mae Moore of Delcambre; six sons, James Dorsey of Jeanerette, Benjamin Dorsey Jr., (Allicia) of New Iberia, Joseph Dorsey (Julia McKinney) of Houston, Tony Dorsey of Jeanerette, Alvin Dorsey (Pauline) of Sorrell and Kennie Dorsey (Demetria) of Spring, Texas; four brothers, Reverend Isaiah Perro of Jeanerette, Bishop Ezekiel Perro (Evangelist Willie Mae) of Atlanta, Rueben Charles Perro Sr., (Connie) of New Iberia and Sidney Perro of New Iberia; two stepbrothers, Kenneth Roman (Cassandra) and Charles Romas; one stepsister, Mary Neil Roman; two godchildren, Kajuana Hubbard Johnson (Joe) of Austin, Texas and Jennifer Lockett Macias of Lafayette; 24 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three brothers-in-law, Murray Dorsey (Dorothy) of Jeanerette, Edward Lockett of LA and Curtis Steward of Beaumont, Texas.
Earnestine Dorsey was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Dorsey Sr.; her parents, Reverend Ernest Perro and Mary Perro; three brothers, Wilfred Perro, Chester Perro and Bishop Ordie Perro; two sisters, Mercedes Perro Lockett and Romanell P. Dapremont; five sisters-in-law, Willie Mae Perro, Betty Ann Perro, Gladys Perro, Dorothy Steward and Beverly Perro; two nieces, Catherine Morris and Lori Ann Stewart Colbert; two nephews, Christopher Lockett and Isaiah Perro (June); and two aunts, Lillian Richardson of Jeanerette and Eudora Perro of Port Arthur, Texas.
MK Dixon Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements, 940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, LA 70514, www.mkdixonfh.com.