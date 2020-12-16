Earnest J. Pierre Sr.

ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Earnest Joseph “Two-Gun” Pierre Sr., 85, at 10 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Fr. Cyriaque Sounou, SVD, as celebrant. He will await the resurrection in Queen of Peace Cemetery, St. Martinville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday at the church at 7 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing were required for all attendees.
A native of Loreauville and resident of St. Martinville, he passed away at 2:09 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Landmark of Acadiana Nursing Home in St. Martinville.
He leaves to cherish his memory four sons, Earnest Rabotté of Compton, California, Kenneth Taylor and Michael Pierre, both of Galveston, Texas, and Theophilis Pierre (Marie) of Texas City, Texas; three daughters, Saundra Pierre Magee and Cynthia Rhindlander of Houston and Maria Goffney of Pearland, Texas; three sisters, Mary Lorraine P. Williams of Shreveport, Lillian P. Evans of New Iberia and Rosa Pierre of Loreauville; five brothers, Albert Pierre, Adam Pierre and Richard Pierre, all of Loreauville, and Lawrence Pierre Jr. and Wilson Pierre, both of Houston; twenty-five grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one son, Eric Pierre; parents, Lawrence Pierre Sr. and Mary Wiltz Pierre; three brothers, Lennis Pierre, Morris Pierre and Claude Pierre; and one sister, Theresa Pierre.
Active pallbearers will be Albert Pierre, Cedric Rabotté, Tyrone Vital, Shawn Pierre, Theo Pierre and Kenneth Taylor.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.