JEANERETTE — Graveside services and interment for Dr. Earnest Cader Lisenby Jr., 82, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery in Jeanerette with Pastor J.W. Jackson officiating.
A native of Olla and a resident of Jeanerette, Dr. Lisenby who was affectionately known as “Stumpie” or “Doc” to many, died at 5:03 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence. He was a man of faith; his love for God was instilled in him by his mother. He often recalled her reading the Bible by an oil lamp. Church was a vital part of his life. He was a devoted supporter and member of Calvary Pentecostal Church where he served in several roles which included drummer and Sunday School teacher. In his earlier years he worked as a truck driver for the railroad while attending college to become a chiropractor. He began his career as a chiropractor in the earlier 1970s and ran a successful practice which included offices in Jeanerette and New Iberia until he retired after over 40 years. During that time, he and his wife also successfully ran several other businesses. Dr. Lisenby was also known as an avid reader and an avid gardener. Bbeing on his tractor or working in his garden and then sharing his harvest brought him great joy. Everyone knew “Doc” as a giving man, always willing to help someone in need.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rita Kay Deville Lisenby of Jeanerette; two sons, Kimble Lisenby and his wife, Dawn, of Toledo Bend and Herschel Kader Lisenby of Jeanerette; three daughters, Kaylon Bonds and her husband, Odie, of Dallas, Kristen Bonds of Roxie, Mississippi, and Jalacie Lisenby of Jeanerette; a brother, Elmer Lisenby and his wife, Ollie Mae; two sisters, Alma Hall and her husband, David, and Dorothy Jackson; seven grandchildren, Crista Holland and her husband, Jason, Kodi Louviere and her husband, Jourdan, Breanna Lisenby, Braitlyn Lisenby, Tyler Lisenby, Kian Menard and Liam Boatman; and five great-grandchildren, Ayva Holland, Cohen Holland, Canaan Holland, Olivia Louviere and Alaynah Louviere.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest C. Lisenby Sr. and Dicie Cruse Lisenby; a brother, J.C. Lisenby; and a sister, Margie Ponder.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Dale Deville, Rustin Deville, Walter Frioux, Caleb Arceneaux, Jourdan Louviere and John Landry.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Norbert Prince and Paul Archangel.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette at 400 Provost St., 276-5151, will be handling the arrangements.