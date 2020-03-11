Funeral services are pending for Earline Rose, 89, who died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in New Iberia.

Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Mar 13
Rosary
Friday, March 13, 2020
9:30AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
109 E. St. Peter Street
New Iberia, LA 70560
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
109 E. St. Peter Street
New Iberia, LA 70560
Mar 13
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, March 13, 2020
11:00AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
109 E. St. Peter Street
New Iberia, LA 70560
