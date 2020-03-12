Earline Richard Rose passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020, at the age of 89. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Ed Degeyter on Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 108 E. St. Peter Street in New Iberia.
There will be a Recitation of the Rosary at 9:30 a.m. with visitation to follow.
Interment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery in New Iberia.
A resident of New Iberia for over 60 years, she was born on May 15, 1930, in Church Point to Leonce and Dulah Richard. Earline was a graduate of the Academy of the Immaculate Conception in Opelousas and attended the College of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau.
Earline was filled with kindness and Christian faith; she lived her life caring for others, especially her husband, to whom she was devoted. She was very active in her children’s schools and was happiest when spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Edmund Crawley Rose Jr., (Buddy); her mother-in-law Lylia Oubre Rose; her brothers Aldon Richard (Danny) and Erman Richard; and her nephew Keith Richard.
She is survived by her three children, son Edmund Crawley Rose III (Ed), Melissa Rose Sale and her husband, Austin and Leah Rose Eumont and her husband, Jack; her seven adoring grandchildren, Lindsey Sale Desormeaux and her husband, Michael, Elliot Sale, Jennifer Rose and her fiancé, Dillon Judice, Edmund Crawley Rose IV, Meredith Eumont Neel and her husband, Becht, John Eumont and Elizabeth Eumont; great-grandchildren Thomas and Elle Desormeaux; her sister Catherine Richard Williford; and her nephew, Donald Richard. She is also survived by nine nieces and nephews.
Earline created many special friendships, who were all very dear to her, especially Belva Little, Nancy and Jim Simon and Kenneth Bingham.
The family would like to thank the exceptional staff of Azalea Estates Assisted Living for their constant and loving care. Their attention and kindness to Earline was remarkable.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Iberia Parish Library, Hospice of Acadiana, or Epiphany Day School in New Iberia.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.