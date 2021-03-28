Earline Polk Mouton

LOREAUVILLE — A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Earline P. Mouton, the former Earline Polk, 79, at noon on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church #1 with Rev. Carl F. Lewis Sr. officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park Mausoleum in Jeanerette.
A public walk-through visitation will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home beginning at 7 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. Visitation resumes at Mt. Zion Baptist Church No. 1 in Loreauville at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required for all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A native and resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 11:07 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church #1 where she served in the following ministries: Sanctuary Choir, President of the Deaconess and Women’s Ministry, Vacation Bible School Director, Sunday School Teacher, Pastor’s Aide Committee, Zion Leadership Team and a member of the Jubilee Singing Convention.
She was a 1959 graduate of Jonas Henderson High School, then attended Grambling State University where she graduated in 1963. She attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana and obtained her master’s degree and Master’s Plus 30 in 1974. Other organizations include charter member of the New Iberia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, member of the Louisiana Retired Teacher’s Association (LRTA), member of the Iberia Association of Educators (IAE) and the Louisiana Association of Educators (LAE).
Earline was an educator for over 40 years. In 1963, she taught French and English at Carter Raymond High School in LeCompte. She served as an English teacher at Francis Boley High School in Jeanerette and New Iberia Senior High. During her tenure in Iberia Parish, she also served as a Guidance Counselor at New Iberia Freshman High, Delcambre High School and Westgate High School. Upon retirement, she accepted the assignment of serving as a juvenile counselor in the 16th Judicial District Courts until God called her home.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Joseph Curley Mouton, of New Iberia; one son, Shawn Joseph Mouton (Yvonne) of New Iberia; son-in-law Hubert Sanders of Detroit, Michigan; two sisters, Joyce P. Frazier (Lloyd) of Los Angeles, California, and Gloria P. Bryant of New Iberia; one brother, Frank Polk Jr. (Beverly) of New Iberia; eight grandchildren, Brandon, Gabrielle, Jayden, Rhea, Devin, Michelle, Laila and Nylah; three great-grandchildren Brantley, Charlie and Kharter; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Polk Sr. and Rhea Mitchell Polk; one daughter, Dr. Monica Mouton Sanders; her father and mother-in-law, Villery Mouton and Mattie Mouton; five sisters, Edith P. Henry, Nita P. DeMoss, Frankie P. Singleton, Rita P. Willis, her twin sister, Geraldine P. Moore; and her niece, Audrelle Polk.
Active pallbearers will be Albert J. Moore Jr., Travis R. Bryant, Brandon J. Mouton, Alex T. Cleveland, Alvey J. Henry III and Devon J. Moore.
Honorary pallbearers will be Shawn J. Mouton, Frank Polk Jr., Hubert Sanders, Lloyd Frazier, Russell Johnson, Dr. David Jones, Jayden J. Mouton, Devin J. Mouton, Kevin Anderson, Bryan Frazier, Michael Reynolds, Richard DeMoss, Steven G. Johnson and the Deaconess and Women’s Ministry of Mt. Zion Baptist Church #1 of Loreauville.
