Earline Navarre

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Caroll J. Navarre Sr., the former Earline Istre, 78, at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Fr. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant. Following the Mass, Mrs. Navarre will be laid to rest at Nativity Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 6 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Monday from 8 a.m until 9:30 a.m.
A native of Lafayette and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Navarre passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at her residence.
Born on June 5, 1942, to the late Willie and Nola Stutes Istre, Earline was one of eight children. She was a hairdresser by trade, but carried the title of loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister with much admiration.
Earline and Caroll enjoyed camping and dancing and she had a love for arts and crafts, painting, crocheting and sewing.
Survivors include her children Meranda Miller, Carrol Navarre Jr., Melinda Louviere, Baronica Migues and Lambert Navarre; her daughter-in-law and sons-in-law Carrie Cardell Navarre, Bill Miller, Timothy Louviere and Rendy Migues; nine grandchildren, Michael Hebert (Josh), Derrick Girard, Lee Navarre (Christy), Orry Hebert (Maura), Ryan Girard, Ashlee Girard, Tia Navarre, Kala Navarre, (Heidi) and Victoria Louviere; 13 great-grandchildren, Baylee Girard, Andrew Bradford, Dylan Navarre, Zachery Bradford, Caden Girard, Kaizly Viator, Emily Navarre, Colton Hebert, Zaiden Girard, Gabriel LeBouef, Braelynn Viator, Makinlee Girard, Oaklyn Hebert and soon-to-arrive Jace Navarre; three step-grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Helen Pepper; and three brothers, Murphy Istre, Julius Istre and Horace Istre.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Caroll J. Navarre Sr.; one grandson, Joseph Girard; her parents; and three brothers, Ernest Istre, Claran Istre and Widley Istre.
Serving as pallbearers are Mike Hebert, Derrick Girard, Orry Hebert, Ryan Girard, Lee Navarre, and Kala Navarre. Honorary pallbearers are her sons-in-law, Bill Miller, Timothy Louviere and Rendy Migues.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.