A home-going celebration for Earline Davis Peter, 76, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 414 Weeks St., New Iberia, LA. Pastor Mark Lewis will officiate the service.
The family is requesting that masks be worn.
Interment will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at the church until time of services.
Earline was born on Saturday, February 12, 1944, to the parents of the late Joseph early Davis and Agnes White Davis in New Iberia. She attended school in Iberia Parish. As a young woman she met and married the late Roosevelt Peter on January 11, 1964 and they were blessed with four children. Her work history spanned many years to include a Presser at Teche Cleaners, Spanish Lake Apartments in housekeeping and she retired from Fruit of the Loom in 1988 as an Examiner.
Earline accepted Christ and committed her life to God. She was a longtime faithful member of Believer’s Family Worship Center, Bishop Jeffery Archangel, pastor. She supported the church through worship and finances. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, always going the extra mile for family and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Robert “Pig” Peter; a grandson, Cedric Peter; three siblings, Henry Brown, John King and Truly Davis; her grandparents, Thomas Davis Sr., Stella Sam Davis, Lester White Sr. and Roana Williams White; a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Celestine-Peter; and her in-laws, Paul Peter Sr. and Octavia Clay Williams.
With her family at her side, God’s will was accomplished for Earline’s earthly life and on Friday, May 15, 2020, he took the breath of life that he gave.” Servant of God well done”
Earline leaves embracing the hearts and memory of her three children, Roosevelt (Denise) Peter Jr., Robin Clarice Peter and Carrol John Peter, all of New Iberia; two grandchildren and a niece that she raised, Colby Peter of Youngsville, Carayana Warner of New Iberia and Masille Davis-Mitchell of Jeanerette; six siblings, Jimmy (Diane) Davis, Joseph (Karen) Davis, Betty (Alfred) Williams, Brenda Placide, Bonnie Davis, all of New Iberia and Mary Nell Simms, of Austin, Texas; two in-laws Annie Mae Lively of Jeanerette and Alfred St. Mary of Houston, Texas; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends who loved her dearly.
