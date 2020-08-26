Earline Boudreaux

Due to current weather conditions, services are pending for Earline Hebert Boudreaux, 85, who died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at her residence.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Hebert, Blake Faulk, Gavin Faulk, Corey Delino, Devin Trahan and Grant Boudreaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Boudreaux, Keith Faulk, Robert Chris Broussard, James Delino Jr., James Delino III, Jacob Delino, William Faulk, Parker Boudreaux and Kennon Boudreaux.
Born on July 23, 1935, Mrs. Boudreaux graduated from Abbeville High School in 1953. A homemaker most of her life, she was devoted to her family and Jesus Christ. Mrs. Boudreaux was a memorable, one-of-a-kind character who touched everyone she came in contact with and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Floyd J. Boudreaux; five daughters, Theresa G. Bertrand, Tina B. Faulk and husband Keith, Teri B. Delino and husband James Jr., Nancy B. Trahan and Mary B. Broussard and husband Chris; one son, Nathan J. Boudreaux and wife Kara Kennon; twelve grandchildren, Blake Faulk, Gavin Faulk, William Faulk, James Delino III, Corey Delino, Jacob Delino, Grant Boudreaux, Parker Boudreaux, Kennon Boudreaux, Devin Trahan, Ashley Trahan and Izabella Broussard; seven great grandchildren, Alyssa Delino, Jocilyn Delino, Grayson Delino, Leo Faulk, Louis Faulk, Lucy Faulk and River Trahan; and four godchildren, Thomas Hebert, Sarah Davidson, Christina Hebert and Cathy Longee.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Oris J. Bertrand; her parents, Alpheus Hebert and the former Loria Bertrand; two brothers, Wilton Hebert and Robert Steve Hebert; son-in-law, Kenneth J. Trahan; and godson, Peter LeBlanc.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of Acadiana especially Whitney Credeur and private caregivers Tonya Desormeaux and Carleen Grogan whose compassionate care during her time of need was most appreciated. Additionally, the family would also like to thank all those who lifted her in prayer, which brought great comfort to them all.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, 893-4661.
