A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Earline Boudreaux Watters, 88, who passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday and will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
A native of Indian Bayou and a longtime resident of New Iberia, Earline Boudreaux Watters was born on July 25, 1931. She worked as bookkeeper for Watters Wireline and Snubbing, where she retired after 25 years of service. Mrs. Watters was an avid flower gardener and loved spending time in her yard enjoying her beautiful flowers and many birds. She also enjoyed sewing and cross stitching. Ms. Earline was a devoted member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, where she volunteered for 18 years. Earline’s faith in Christ was very strong and she attended mass daily. She also belonged to a neighborhood Rosary group, where they prayed on Friday mornings. Mrs. Watters was a loving wife, mother, friend and was considered an inspirational “grandmother” to many. She will be deeply missed.
Earline is survived by her two children, Angela Theresa Watters of New Iberia and Eric James Watters of Lafayette; and many friends who were like family to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace Joseph and Solange Terro Boudreaux.
Pallbearers will be Eric James Watters, Brock Romero, Dustin Romero, Todd Romero, Kim Boudreaux and Scott Meyn.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.