Earline Boudreaux Watters

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Earline Boudreaux Watters, 88, who passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.

Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the celebrant.

A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday and will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

A native of Indian Bayou and a longtime resident of New Iberia, Earline Boudreaux Watters was born on July 25, 1931. She worked as bookkeeper for Watters Wireline and Snubbing, where she retired after 25 years of service. Mrs. Watters was an avid flower gardener and loved spending time in her yard enjoying her beautiful flowers and many birds. She also enjoyed sewing and cross stitching. Ms. Earline was a devoted member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, where she volunteered for 18 years. Earline’s faith in Christ was very strong and she attended mass daily. She also belonged to a neighborhood Rosary group, where they prayed on Friday mornings. Mrs. Watters was a loving wife, mother, friend and was considered an inspirational “grandmother” to many. She will be deeply missed.

Earline is survived by her two children, Angela Theresa Watters of New Iberia and Eric James Watters of Lafayette; and many friends who were like family to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace Joseph and Solange Terro Boudreaux.

Pallbearers will be Eric James Watters, Brock Romero, Dustin Romero, Todd Romero, Kim Boudreaux and Scott Meyn.

Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Earline Watters, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
5:00PM-9:00PM
Pellerin Funeral Home - New Iberia
502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd.
New Iberia, LA 70560
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Earline's Visitation begins.
Jan 30
Rosary
Thursday, January 30, 2020
7:00PM
Pellerin Funeral Home - New Iberia
502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd.
New Iberia, LA 70560
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Earline's Rosary begins.
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
8:00AM-9:15AM
Pellerin Funeral Home - New Iberia
502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd.
New Iberia, LA 70560
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Earline's Visitation begins.
Jan 31
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, January 31, 2020
10:00AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
1303 St. Jude Avenue
New Iberia, LA 70560
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Earline's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Load comments