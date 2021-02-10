Earl James Weber Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Earl James “Shawee” Weber Jr., 78, on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Jeanerette, with Fr. Patrick Broussard to serve as the celebrant. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park in Jeanerette.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of New Iberia on Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with at recitation of the Rosary at noon.
A native of Jeanerette, longtime resident of Baton Rouge and recent resident of Lafayette, Mr. Weber passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021, at a New Iberia Hospital.
Mr. Weber was a retired mechanical engineer. He was an avid golfer during his retirement years, but his passion was his service to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. Mr. Weber served as a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge as well as volunteering at St. Joseph’s Hospice ministering to the sick. He enjoyed spending time with his sister Liz and multiple family members. There was never a person he met that didn’t love him and he will be missed by many.
He is survived by his sister Elizabeth “Liz” Boudreaux and husband Dr. Stephen Boudreaux of New Iberia; nephew Todd Martin and wife Stephanie of New Iberia; nephew Brad Martin and wife Kay of Prairieville; niece Cristy Martin Menard and husband Greg of Youngsville; nephew Matthew Boudreaux and wife Mallory of Baton Rouge; niece Dr. Ann Cook and husband Larry “Smokey” of Baton Rouge; niece Ellen Bodin and husband Jonathan of Baton Rouge; niece Dr. Laura Boudreaux Alfonso of Baton Rouge; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and two cousins, Sandra Cranche Lopez of Jennings and Ray Cranche of Jeanerette.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Weber Sr. and Marie Therese LeBourgeois Weber; aunt and uncle Marshall and Catherine Cranche; brother-in-law Jack “Jackie” Martin; and special cousin Paul Cranche.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Todd Martin, Brad Martin, Matthew Boudreaux, Greg Menard, Ray Cranche and James Landry.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Martin, Zachary Martin, Braeden Landry and Grant Gosnell.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses and doctors of Iberia Medical Center for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mr. Weber’s honor to St. Joseph’s Hospice, 10615 Jefferson Hwy 2nd floor, Baton Rouge, LA 70809; Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, 5000 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808; or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 12424 Brogdon Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates.
