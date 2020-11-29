E.J. Touchet

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for E. J. “Shorty” Touchet, 87, who passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in New Iberia.
Entombment will be at a later date. Rev. Brian Harrington will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. A Rosary, led by Deacon Patrick Burke, will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
A native and lifelong resident of Iberia Parish, Mr. Touchet was born on September 18, 1933, to the late Paulin and Enola Viator Touchet. He worked as a boat captain in the oilfield for years, then was a self-employed carpenter and was an avid gardener and fisherman. He also enjoyed hunting and raising fighting roosters.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Crochet Touchet, of St. Martinville; daughter Brenda Babineaux (Thomas) of Loreauville; four sons, Jerry Touchet of New Iberia, Robert Touchet of Cade, Randy Touchet of Avery Island and Chad Touchet (Crystal) of Loreauville; two brothers, Alfred Touchet Sr. (Barbara) of St. Martinville and Raleigh Touchet (Gail) of Parks; eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Michael Touchet; three brothers LJ Touchet, Paulin Touchet Jr. and Jerry Touchet.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arc of Acadiana, P.O. Box 9610, New Iberia, LA 70560 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
