A funeral service for Mrs. Dy Naphimphone, 63, was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Southwest Louisiana Crematory, 1101 Trotter Street, New Iberia, LA 70560.A native of Salavan, Laos and resident of Cade, she transitioned at 8:08 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.She is survived by three sons, Somphong Chansrymuong, Sompane Chansrymuong and Michael Chansrymuong; one daughter, Khone Naphimphone; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, Sourry Chansrymuong; one son, Somphou Chansrymuong; and her parents, Phomma Phengsavath and Phan Phengsavath.Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.