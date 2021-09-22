Dy Naphimphone

A funeral service for Mrs. Dy Naphimphone, 63, was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Southwest Louisiana Crematory, 1101 Trotter Street, New Iberia, LA 70560.

A native of Salavan, Laos and resident of Cade, she transitioned at 8:08 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.

She is survived by three sons, Somphong Chansrymuong, Sompane Chansrymuong and Michael Chansrymuong; one daughter, Khone Naphimphone; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sourry Chansrymuong; one son, Somphou Chansrymuong; and her parents, Phomma Phengsavath and Phan Phengsavath.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.

To plant a tree in memory of Dy Naphimphone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

