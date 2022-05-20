Funeral services will be conducted for Dwayne Paul Case, 59, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, and resume at 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, May 21, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Friday evening at 6 p.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Dwayne passed away at 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Ochsner's Lafayette General Medical Center.
“Do all the good you can, to all the people you can, in all the ways you can and long as you can.” – D.L. Moody. Those were the words Dwayne Case lived by each day. He left this life on May 18, 2022, to move to the next life, no doubt to continue helping the loved ones that have gone before us. The epitome of a stand-up guy, he will be sadly missed by family and friends, not only for his character, but for his story-telling skills and infectious laughter.
He is survived by mother Mardra Grand; sister Mardra Pellerin (Donald); brothers Bryan Case (Kendra) and Ryan Case (Jessica); and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and godchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Russell Case and stepfather Robley Grand.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Bryan Case, Ryan Case, Joel Case, Casey Pellerin, Kyle Romero and Robert Pineda.