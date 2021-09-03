Dwayne Latiolais

CATAHOULA — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Dwayne Jude Latiolais, 53, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at noon, at St. Rita Catholic Church in Catahoula. Dwayne passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at OLOL Regional Medical Center. Rev. Bill Melancon will serve as Celebrant. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held at Dion Hall in Catahoula on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. (Noon)
Dwayne was known for being a lighthearted yet hardworking man who took the time to enjoy life, his family and friends to the fullest. Born and raised in Catahoula, he was a 1986 graduate of St. Martinville Senior High. He began working while still in high school for Chez Sidney. He also worked for Martin Mills, Transocean and was currently employed by the DOTD as a sign specialist. Dwayne served as a volunteer firefighter with the Loreauville Fire Department. He also served as the Fire Chief for several years.
Active in the community, he was passionate about sharing his fun and competitive nature. He volunteered as a coach for boys’ baseball, both in Loreauville and Catahoula. He also served as an umpire for LHSAA girls’ sports, FASA travel softball and youth league baseball. He left his mark, heart and laughs on the field.
A true Cajun at heart, he enjoyed the outdoors and spent time hunting and fishing, riding his jet ski, motor cross and especially riding in his Jeep. On his days off, Dwayne could usually be found roaming the neighborhood looking for someone to help while on his tractor. His other passion was food. He loved to eat. He will be most remembered for his kindness, generosity, loving nature and of course, his sense of humor. He worked hard but didn’t take life too seriously, making sure he made everyone, including himself, laugh with his jokes and wit. No one was safe from his antics.
A devout Catholic, Dwayne put his all into everything he did, but never forgot to put God first. He is gone way too soon and will be deeply missed but comfort is taken in knowing he is Home. Father, husband, grandfather (“Muggie”), brother, son, friend and self-proclaimed comedian, he will forever live on in our hearts and stories.
Survived by his loving wife, Dawn Doucet-Latiolais of Catahoula; son Torian Latiolais of Lafayette, son Devin Latiolais (wife Taylor) of Loreauville; stepdaughter Leryn Richaud (wife Jaime) of Lafayette; stepson Rylen Doucet of Catahoula; granddaughter Klyne Richaud of Lafayette; mother, Barbara Latiolais of Catahoula; brothers and spouses Aaron Latiolais (wife Dain) and Leonard Latiolais (wife Tenille), all of Catahoula, and Clayton Latiolais (wife Ange) of St. Martinville; sister Lynette Melancon (husband Kim) of Henderson; in-laws, Ivan “Lukin” Doucet (wife Beverly) and brother-in-law Shane Doucet (wife Donna), all of Catahoula, Sadie Braquet of Loreauville; godchildren Krislyn Latiolais and Klyne Richaud; beloved cat Snowball; and many nieces and nephews who adored him.
Preceded in death by his late wife, Cathy Braquet Latiolais and his father, Chester Latiolais.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Aaron Latiolais, Clayton Latiolais, Leonard Latiolais, Kim Melancon, Jaime Richaud, Cain Latiolais, Austin Latiolais and Travis Courville Honorary pallbearer will be Rylen Doucet.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and everyone who reached out to and prayed for the family and Dwayne.
To honor community safety, we will honor the Aug. 1, 2021, mandate. All family and friends are required to wear a face-covering while at Dion Hall. Thank you for your understanding at this unprecedented time.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of arrangements.