A home-going celebration of life for Prophet Dustin Von Locks, 33, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Pastor Joseph Espree and Evangelist Melissa Espree officiating. He will await the resurrection in Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
He was a 2005 graduate of Louisiana National Youth Challenge Program.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Cheleste Locks of New Iberia; one son, Ra’Shaun Locks of New Iberia; one daughter, Destini Locks of New Iberia; his parents Anthony Martin Locks and Geraldine Perro Locks of New Iberia; four brothers, Martin Locks, Marcus Locks, Justin Locks, all of New Iberia, and Colby Locks of Youngsville; one sister, Lakia Polk (Dravis) of New Iberia; four godchildren, Jailynn Ettienne, Cartasia Lumpkin, Joshalynn Olivier and Amirik Miller; special niece Ob’Kaycilun Provost of New Iberia; special nephew Ob’King Provost of New Iberia; and host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Emick Perro Sr. and Leanna Alexis Johnson; paternal grandparents Florestine Raymond Locks and James Locks Sr; one nephew Ky’Zen Locks.
Active pallbearers are Martin Locks, Marcus Locks, Justin Locks, Colby Locks, Dravis Polk and Willie Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are Anthony Locks, Ob’King Provost, Jakobie Provost, Al Francis, Emick Perro Jr., Corey Perro, Jeff Morris and Jamal Cole.