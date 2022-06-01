Durice J. Leleux Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Durice “Poppitt” J. Leleux Jr., (Junior Leleux), 88, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church, with Fr. James Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the St. Marcellus Catholic Church Hall on Saturday, June 4, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed during visitation at 10:30 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Leleux passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his daughter’s home.
As a young child, Durice could always be found on the back of a horse. As a teenager, Durice would drive the school bus route bringing everyone to and from school. He also worked at his father’s service station and even flew single propeller airplanes. As an adult, Durice was a “Jack of all trades.” He was an electrician, plumber, constructor, mechanic and owned his own welding company. He would build aluminum boats and loved to go trolling. He loved frogging, fishing and hunting alligators. Durice loved to shoot pool and was known to be a “pool shark.” Durice became a cross country oilfield truck driver until the 1980’s. After that time, he took care of his father’s quarter horses by baling hay, transporting them to the vet and to the racetrack. After his father passed, Durice became a sugar cane farm owner and watched the tractors being loaded and unloaded.
As an older adult, Durice spent his time taking care of his girlfriend of 51 years, Vera, until her passing on April 14, 2022. He also enjoyed visiting with his “little sister” and sneaking her green peppermints. He missed Vera deeply and died of a broken heart. He passed away peacefully with his two youngest daughters at his side. Durice is now with Vera once again dancing in heaven.
Durice is survived by his children Theresa “Itty Bit” DuBose (Dwight) of New Iberia, Emily Bourque (Richard) of New Iberia, Angie Leleux of New Iberia, Chris Leleux (Sandi) of New Iberia, Durice “Joey” Leleux III (Amy) of El Paso, Texas, David Proulx of New Iberia, Michelle Hebert (Marty) of New Iberia, Robert Proulx of Tomball, Texas and Rozalyn “Pooh Bear” Duplantis (Kirk) of Denham Springs; his older sisters Elaine Griffin and Joy Mayer; and son-in-law Steve LeBlanc of New Iberia. Durice was lovingly called Poppitt by his 32 grandchildren, 36 and counting great-grandchildren and ten and counting great-great-grandchildren.
Durice is preceded in death by his girlfriend of 51 years, Vera Proulx; and his “number one” daughter Barbara LeBlanc; and his parents Durice J. Leleux Sr. and Alberta Etie Leleux.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Zachary DuBose, Dustin Bourque, Patrick Tainter, Christopher Leleux, Kody Toups, James Boudreaux, Alray “AJ” Perez Jr., Richard Bourque and Dwight DuBose.
The family would like to thank Traditions Health, especially Chelsie Freyou, Jeaneen LeBlanc and Johanna Owens. The kindness, care and support they gave to Durice and the family is greatly appreciated and has made the process a whole lot easier to bear.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Durice J. Leleux Jr.’s honor to Traditions Health Hospice Care, 217 Rue Louis XIV Suite 100, Lafayette, La 70508.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.