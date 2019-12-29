Funeral services will be held for Mr. Dung Nguyen 84, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home. 

Entombment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum. 

Visitation will begin Monday from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home and resumes Tuesday at 10 a.m. until time of service. 

A native of Vietnam and resident of New Iberia, he passed at 6:02 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at his residence. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, Louisiana 70560. Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.

To plant a tree in memory of Dung Nguyen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments