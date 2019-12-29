Funeral services will be held for Mr. Dung Nguyen 84, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will begin Monday from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home and resumes Tuesday at 10 a.m. until time of service.
A native of Vietnam and resident of New Iberia, he passed at 6:02 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, Louisiana 70560.