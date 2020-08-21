A Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Duel Eugene Judice, 73, who passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in St. Mary Parish.
Interment will be at a later date.
Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday from 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m.
A native and lifelong area resident, Mr. Judice was born on March 28, 1947, to the late Duel Joseph Judice and Eula Latiolais Judice. He served our country in the National Guard and retired from the U.S. Post Service after 32 years of service. Mr. Judice enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing pool and fishing.
Survivors include his daughters, Jewel (Jessie) Higgins of Jeanerette and Jade (companion Robert McDaniel) Judice of New Iberia; daughter-in-law, Danielle Judice of New Iberia; grandchildren Shaye Hebert, Saige Hebert, Dason Higgins, Jace Segura, Jaylee Perrodin, Duel J. Judice, Dusti Judice, and Brittany Ford; great-grandchildren, Danica Ford, Coraline Ford, and Bristin Ford; sister, Deanna Judice; and brother, Daron (Joan) Judice.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Duel T. Judice.
To view on-line obituary and sign guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.