A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia, for Dudley Anthony Gros, 94, who passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in New Iberia.
Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, with Military Honors by the Iberia Honor Guard. Rev. William Blanda will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 11 a.m. Thursday.
A native of Weeks Island and a longtime resident of New Iberia, Mr. Gros was born on November 26, 1925, to the late George and Lula Boudreaux Gros. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and was a member of the American Legion Post 26 in Jeanerette, and the VFW Post 1982 in New Iberia.
Dudley retired from Texaco as a Driller with over 33 years of service.
He is survived by his daughters, Janell (Darrell) Hays of New Iberia and Denise (Lee) McClure of New Iberia; son, Elward “Woody” Gros of New Iberia; daughter-in-law, Susan Gros of New Iberia; grandchildren, Kevin Boutte, Ashley (Mike) Hyde, Jonathan (Janie) Gros, Matthew (Megan) Gros, and Samantha (Jacque) McClure-Meche; great grandchildren, Cody Michael Hyde, Caleb Anthony Hyde, Madison Leigh Gros, and Jackson Joseph Gros.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jolen Barrilleaux Gros; sons, Darrel Gros and Wesley Gros; great grandson, Braiden Bourque; sister, Sadie Morgan; and a brother, LeRoy Gros.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Boutte, Jonathan Gros, Ashley Hyde, Matthew Gros, Samantha McClure, and Lee McClure.
The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers Brenda DeSoto, Janell Ray, and Joyce Linzer and staff for their kindness, compassion, and support over the past years. We would also like to thank the staff and nurse, Christine Broussard, of Grace Hospice of Lafayette.
To view on-line obituary, sign guest book, and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.