Dudless J. Hebert, a longtime resident of Charenton, passed from this life at the age of 86, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Passages Hospice in New Orleans. He was born in Franklin on May 31, 1934, to Benjamin and Angele Hebert.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his son Dudless J. Hebert Jr. and his wife, Shawndell; three grandchildren, Fallon Louviere and her husband Mark, Joshua Hebert and his wife Claudine and Matthew Templet; nine great-grandchildren, Mark Louviere Jr., Destiny Louviere, Dylan Louviere, Zoie Louviere, Tucker Hebert, Tanner Hebert, Vincent Templet, Benjamin Templet and Maci Templet; five great-great grandchildren; three siblings, Theresa Schexnider, Lettress Aucoin and Eveline Metts; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Angelle Courville Hebert; his daughter Tammy Hebert Templet; his mother and stepfather, Angele Simoneaux Davis and Charlie Davis; his father and stepmother, Benjamin Hebert and Martha Simoneaux Hebert; and nine siblings Yvonne Schaubert, Eva Benoit, Gloria Moreaux, Mary Lee Derouen, Annabelle Louviere, Lawless Savoie, LeRoy Savoie, Lionel Savoie Jr. and David Hebert.
Mr. Hebert’s wishes were to be cremated with no public services being held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, 828-5426.