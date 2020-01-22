A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at noon at First United Methodist Church in New Iberia, with Rev. Scott Bullock and Minister Paul Fontenot officiating, for Dr. William Emmette “Doc” “Bill” Greer who heard these words, “Well done, Well done, my beloved child you have run the race and now you’re home,” as he entered into Heaven in the early morning hours of Friday, January 17, 2020, at the age of 87, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Bill “Doc” Greer was born on June 25, 1932, in Emory, Georgia, to Frank H. and Alma Davis Greer. He was the fourth child and the baby of Frank and Alma’s children which included his siblings Frank Jr., Anne and George. He was a Southern gentleman through and through and encouraged, inspired, helped and educated many throughout his life.
In the early 1950s, as a college student, Bill worked with the Georgia Wildlife and Fisheries. He was part of the team that designed the first animal tranquilizer gun and chemical darting mechanism, gaining great wisdom and education of how to tranquilize fearsome animals harmless while attempting to move them, from wildlife expert Harold “Red” Palmer.
Upon graduation from University of Georgia with his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree, he enlisted full time in the United States Army and served in the Army Medical and Research Corp, working on such research projects as the development of Bone/surgical glue, Operation Hardtack Phase II which was conducted at the Nevada Test Site and his personal favorite Army assignment working in conjunction with the U.S. Air Force on Project Mercury — the mission to send a Chimpanzee into space. This is where his love for primates (monkeys) began.
In 1958, First Lieutenant Greer met his beloved wife, Cherie, as she was singing in a Las Vegas Luxury Resort with her combo. She did a request portion and asked him where he was from, of which his response was “Georgia, ma’am.” Cherie sang “Georgia on my Mind” to the young lieutenant. They married after only knowing each other for nine weeks and would have the most adventurous and loving 54 years of marriage until her death in 2013. Bill moved his California girl, Cherie, to a very cold Bethesda, Maryland, in December of 1958, where he was reassigned to Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Upon Bill’s discharge from the U.S. Army he remained active in the Army Reserve and moved his bride back to the warm West Coast to become the primary Veterinarian and Director of the Primate Research Institute of California at Asiatic Animal Imports in San Mateo, California. It would be at Asiatic “Doc” Greer would learn the most important aspects of Primate care and well being under the mentorship of Stanford Gluck.
In 1964, “Doc” Greer would accept a position which would bring him to the great state of Louisiana, working with Tulane University as Primary Veterinarian of Primate Medical Research at Delta Primate Center in Covington. Bill’s two years at Delta opened many opportunities but the greatest adventure of his life was offered to him in 1965, by a small up and coming research group, Gulf South Research Institute (GSRI), based in the heart of Cajun Country, New Iberia. In 1966, “Doc” Greer moved his family, which now included not only his wife, but also his much loved daughter, Shelley, to New Iberia. Doc started his 34 year career as Primary Veterinarian of Primate Research at GSRI in an old Navy Airbase Taxiway Storage building with a handful of primates and armadillos and became the Founding Director of Research over one of the most successful Research facilities in the country, NIRC/ULL.
During his tenure with GSRI, now known as New Iberia Research Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, many medical and pharmaceutical breakthroughs occurred — the development of medicines for the treatment of leprosy, using a multi-drug treatment regimen therapy which contributed to the closing of the leprosy hospital in Carville. One of the shining moments of his tenure came in 1976 when the research team at GSRI contributed greatly to Dr. Carleton Gajdusek receiving the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine with work done on isolating and identifying an extremely infectious malformed protein known as Kuru virus which was the first known human prion (protein) disease. Many more medical/research/pharmaceutical advancements, too numerous to mention, have also been made due to the amazing research done through GSRI – NIRC/ULL under “Doc” Greer’s ever watchful eye.
Upon his retirement with NIRC/ULL, “Doc” worked closely with many law enforcement agencies throughout Louisiana to develop education and training policies and procedures, closely working with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department in the development of their Law Enforcement Training Facility, The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department Shooting Range and Iberia Parish Outpost Island.
“Doc” Greer is survived by his only child, who will miss him greatly, Shelley Greer Hebert and her husband, Paul, who lovingly cared for “Doc” in his final days; his cherished grandchildren, Currie Rankin (wife, Missy and son Jackson), Shanie Rankin Farnsworth (husband, Joshua and daughter, Arianna and son, Brensyn “Tripp”), Davis Rankin (wife, Megan and son, Connor and daughters, Kennedy, Caroline and Kathryn), Hope Hebert, Lance Hebert; and “bonus” grandchildren Kelly Hebert, Joshua Hebert and Matthew Hebert. He is also survived by his 90-year-old brother, Col. George D. Greer (Army retired); his “right hand man” Phil Rankin; numerous nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends and former workers who became “family”.
Interment will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital PCU staff, Hospice of Acadiana and their amazing staff and Laura Fruge Thibodeaux for the extraordinary care you gave to “Doc.”
