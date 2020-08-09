A private service will be held for the immediate family of Doyle Copell, 60, who passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, in Lafayette.
A public celebration of Doyle’s life will be held at a later date.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Doyle was born on February 16, 1960, to the late Marvin and Virgie Denise Copell and was a 1978 graduate of New Iberia Senior High. He was a successful business owner, having owned and operated several different businesses throughout the area. Doyle was a big part of our community and was well known and loved by many.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Copell of Youngsville; son, Doyle Kellams Copell of Youngsville; daughter, Brittany Copell (Donald) Segura of Youngsville; sisters, Sonya Copell Depue of Broussard and Sherry Copell of Duson; and a brother, Marc Copell of New Iberia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Bridget Copell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to LOPA at give.lopa.org or by mail, LOPA, 68190 Hwy 190 Service Road, Covington, LA 70433.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.