JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Douglas “Doug” J. Robichaux Sr. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church by Father Alexander Albert. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Mausoleum.
Douglas J. Robichaux Sr., 87, passed away at home in Jeanerette from natural causes on April 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Doug was born on November 10, 1933, to Sidney J. and Odelia Lancon Robichaux.
Doug worked for over forty years in the carbon black industry at Ashland in Ivanhoe. He married his high school sweetheart, Janet LeMaire Robichaux, to whom he was a devoted husband for over 68 years. Together they lovingly raised their five children. Doug loved all sports and was an avid LSU fan. He played baseball and coached little league. He loved playing golf and passed on this passion to his sons and grandsons. His favorite pastime was playing sports with his family and all of the neighborhood children. Doug was a wonderful cook and hosted many spaghetti dinners for his friends and family. Doug was a member of Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He lived his Cursillos in Christianity since 1976.
Doug will be greatly missed by his family. He is survived by his wife, Janet LeMaire Robichaux; his five beloved children, Cindy Robin (Mike), Doug Robichaux Jr. (Lolo), Karl Robichaux (Tammy), Brenda Booty (Kevin) and Sheila Wolf; ten grandchildren, Guy Robichaux (Shelly), Alison Pugh (Ducky), Derrick LaGarde (Ali), Ryan Robin, Marc Robin (Courtney), Rochelle Hartmann (Tom), Stephanie Babineaux (Seth), Jake Robichaux (Sara), Samuel Booty (Beth) and Rebecca Booty; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney J. and Odelia Lancon Robichaux and his son-in-law David Wolf.
Memorial masses may be offered at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear face-covering while attending funeral services. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
