Private services will be held at a later date for Douglas Carriere, age 84, who passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Carencro.
Mr. Carriere was a native of Carencro and had been a resident of New Iberia for more than 5 years. He was formerly employed with Piccadilly Restaurant for many years, having worked at numerous locations. He also at one time managed the Petroleum Club restaurant in Lafayette. Douglas enjoyed shooting guns and was an avid reader. He also loved to cook, though he wasn’t fond of dish detail.
Survivors include two sons, Chris Carriere and wife Debra of Branch and David Carriere of Lafayette; one daughter, Pam Wright and husband Christopher of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Jan Broussard, Joshua Carriere, Kelly Carriere and Casey Carriere; and three great-grandchildren, Alexander Fontenot, Gabriel Fontenot and Sarah Carriere.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander Carriere and the former Armide Breaux; and one sister, Ramona Carriere.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.