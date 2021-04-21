Memorial services for Douglas Anthony Abshire will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Nouvelle Church, 105 Merchants Blvd., Lafayette. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Services at noon.
Douglas Anthony Abshire passed away at his home surrounded by family on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 1:35 p.m. at the age of 74.
Douglas was born in New Iberia on October 26, 1946. He graduated New Iberia Senior High. He worked for Winn Dixie for nearly 30 years. He never wanted to retire and continued working for Simoneaud’s Grocery until February 14, 2021. Douglas was a loving husband, father and Paw Paw. He was a genuine, kind and well-rounded human being who knew something about everything.
Douglas was well respected in the community and by his family. His hobbies included gardening, growing fruit trees, yard work, painting and taking care of the ducks on the pond. He was an avid weather watcher both on the TV and outdoors, especially when the weather was storming.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Dore Abshire, who were married 54 years ago on Avery Island on December 31, 1966; three children, son Kerry David Abshire, married to Jeremy Lavergne Abshire, daughter Sherri Elizabeth Arcement, engaged to James Guidry, and his daughter Nicki Abshire Trahan, married to Nelson Trahan; four grandchildren, McKenzie Frederick Leblanc, married to Trey Leblanc, Lexi Frederick engaged to Seth Migues, Alexander Abshire and Ashton Abshire; and four great-grandchildren, Skylar, Braxton and Kohen Leblanc and Madeline Migues.
Douglas was preceded in death by his father, Lovelace Abshire; mother, Eviola Delcambre Abshire; sister Janine Abshire and brother Dolphie Abshire.
We’d like to give special thanks to NSI Hospice and his nurse Wendy Cole for the exceptional care provided to our family.
Please remember to practice social distancing and the COVID 19 precautions during the visitation and services.
