COTEAU HOLMES — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Coteau Holmes for Dorrieana Hebert Bourque, 51, who passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Odessa, Texas.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday and continue on Monday at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Interment will follow at St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Coteau Holmes.
Dorrieana was a loving wife, mother, sister and daughter-in-law. She loved to read and spend time with her family.
Dorrieana always had a smile on her face and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Merlin Bourque Jr. of Odessa, Texas; daughter Madison Bourque; and brother Leus (Jennifer) Hebert Jr. of Coteau Holmes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leus Hebert Sr. and Audrey Bonin Hebert.
Pallbearers will be Leus Hebert Jr., Leland Blanchard, Phillip Brouillette, Nicholas Bonin Jr., Sam Boudreaux Jr. and Al John Dore Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Shawn Bourque, Joey Bourque, and Joshua Bourque.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of arrangements.