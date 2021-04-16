Dorothy Poledore Mitchell

A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Dorothy Mae P. Mitchell, 92, the former Dorothy Mae Poledore, at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating. She will await the resurrection in Sorrell Community Cemetery, Highway 318 in Jeanerette (Sorrell Community).
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. on Saturday until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required for all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A resident of Four Corners, she passed away at 5:34 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Belle Teche Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Dorothy Mae Poledore Mitchell was born on November 8, 1928, in Mallard, also known as Four Corners, to Oscar and Idella Marks Poledore. She was reared in the Four Corners area by her godparents Raletha and Victor Jones Sr. and attended school in St. Mary Parish.
She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was baptized by the late Reverend Aaron Marks at St. John Baptist Church. She served under the late Reverend Edward Jordan, Reverend Joseph R. Cormier and the present pastor Reverend David Jones. She was a member of Queen Esther Chapter No. 23 Order of Eastern Star of Glencoe and Izella G. Bell Court No. 8 Order of Amaranth.
She was united in Holy Matrimony to Mr. Rivers Mitchell and to this union eight children were born.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories eight sons, Clegis (Susan) Poledore, Charles Lee (Dora) Poledore, Herman Ray Mitchell all of Four Corners; Rivers (Eunice) Poledore, Oscar (Ida Mae) Poledore of Sorrell, Melvin (Lillie ) Poledore of Jeanerette, William (Monica) Poledore of Carencro and Fred (Joshlyn) Poledore of Enterprise; eighteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Doretha Charles, Ora Keal, Orillia Key and Clara (Roy) Darby; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Rivers Mitchell; her parents, Oscar and Idella Poledore; six brothers, Earnest, Frank, Clegis, Leo and Edward Poledore and Victor Jones Jr.; one sister, Cora Lee Poledore; five great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law; ten sisters-in-law; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law.
Active pallbearers are Trenelle Polidore, Brad Willis, Timothy Jack, William Poledore Jr., Michael Phillips and Donald Jordan.
Honorary pallbearers are Clegis Poledore, Oscar Poledore, Charles Lee Poledore, Herman Ray Mitchell, Rivers Poledore, Melvin Poledore, William Poledore and Fred Poledore.
Special thanks to her caregiver Lana Francis, Dr. James Falterman Jr., Iberia Medical Center staff, Fletcher Funeral Home staff and Belle Teche Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfunealhomes.org.
