JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Dorothy May Babin, 91, at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
The visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, and will resume at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 2 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Jeanerette, Dorothy May Babin passed away at 3:16 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dorothy was very active. She enjoyed going to church, fishing, reading newspapers and working the crossword puzzles.
A stay-at-home mom, she loved cooking meals for the holidays and spending time with her family. She also loved her pets. She had a variety of pets ranging from fish to her favorite little dog Roberta.
Dorothy May Babin is survived by her children Terry Babin, Ricky Babin (Glenda), Joseph Babin Sr. (Annette Landry) and Trudy Collins (Troy Dubois); siblings Helen Verrett and Hazel Broussard (Calvin Sr.); 21 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Harrison Babin; parents Euclide and Delazire Albert Copp; children Euclide Babin Sr., Brenda Segura and Bernadette DeRouen; siblings Dudley Copp Sr. and Virginia Olivier; grandchild Ashley Mata; and great-great-grandchild Therin Turner Jr.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Lawrence Babin, Scotty Babin, Jason Segura, Joseph Babin Jr., Anthony Mata Jr. and Justin Babin.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Terry Babin, Ricky Babin, Steve Segura, Joseph Babin Sr., Troy Dubois, Matthew Babin, Jacob Segura, Euclide Babin Jr., Eric Babin, Josh Babin, Ross Mata, Corey Mata, Christopher Collins and Ernest Copp Sr.