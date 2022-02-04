Dorothy Mae Green Celestine

Dorothy Mae “T-Dot” Green Celestine, 83, a lifelong resident of New Iberia and native of St. Landy Parish, passed away peacefully at 10:21 p.m. on Saturday January 29, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at her residence.
Viewing and visitation will be observed from 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday February 5, 2022, at the Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center Street, New Iberia, LA 70560. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560. Burial will follow funeral services in the St. Edwards Catholic Church Cemetery. All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing both at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church and St. Edwards Catholic Church.
Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Saturday February 5, 2022.
Memories of Dorothy Mae “T-Dot,” will forever remain in the hearts of her children Connie C. (Mark Walls) Savoy, Angela (Christopher) Savoy and Gateson J. Celestine all of New Iberia; siblings Audrey Castex of New Iberia and Rose (Willie Russell) Bridges of Fayetteville, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Latoya (Clarence) Savoy, Christine N. (Frederick) Joseph and Kelbi L. (Charles) Celestine; five great-grandchildren, Irian L. Lockett, Za’Haurey F. Roy, Jaydan D. Lockett, Kaesyn J. Johnson and LaRose N. Joseph; godchildren Morel Broussard, Joise Barlow, Anthony Norris and Tremel Castex; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dorothy Mae was preceded in death by her parents Clarence Green Sr. and Beatrice Pickens Green; a son Troy Joseph Celestine; two sisters, Helen James and Josie Green White; a brother Clarence Green Jr.; and a great-grandchild Khendyl Jade Celestine.
Active pallbearers will be Warren White, Gateson Celestine, Tremel Castex, Torey Decuir, Kaden Fontenette and Norbert Celestine.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Savoy, Kenneth Castex, Glen White, Trevonta Barlow, Jamal Ledet, Louis Decuir, Camille Celestine, Akira Celestine, Don Celestine and Marlon James.
