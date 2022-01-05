Dorothy Leleux Oubre

Funeral services will be held for Dorothy “Dot” Leleux Oubre, 90, at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel, with Fr. Randy Courville officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at David Funeral Home of New Iberia on Thursday, January 6, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, January 7, 2022. A Rosary service will be prayed at 6 p.m. in the funeral home on Thursday evening.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Dorothy passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at her son’s home in Hindsville, Arkansas.
Ms. Dot was the owner and operator of Dot’s Daycare, a day care she operated out of her home for 25 years. She cared for many of the children in New Iberia and she was loved by all of them. She loved anything that involved being outdoors. Mrs. Oubre had a green thumb and loved tending to her flowers. She loved to finish off her day by having a cocktail with her family. Mrs. Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her son Gerald Oubre and wife Jeanie of Hindsville, Arkansas; two daughters, Sheila Blanchard and husband Robert of Eunice and Debbie Oubre Segura of New Iberia; her grandchildren Ann Duplantis and husband Steven, Nicole Harmon and husband Jeremy, Joshua Oubre and wife Jennifer, Paul Oubre and wife Alyssa, Rebecca Valentine and husband John, Liz Wheeler and husband Denny and Bobbi Hill and husband Randy; great-grandchildren Alex Duplantis and wife Shelby, Ashton Duplantis, Alexis Cunningham, Shea Michael Cunningham, Landon Harmon, Blaine Wheeler, Lauren Fortenberry, Ashlyn Wheeler, Hailey Hill, Kylee Hill, Kalyn and Marley Oubre, Keegan Murphy and Tanner Oubre; three great-great-grandsons, Cain and Carter Duplantis and Devin Fortenberry; brother Donald Leleux of New Iberia; and her beloved dog Abby.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Willie Gerard Oubre; parents Francis and Anna Gerard Leleux; daughter Sharon Cunningham and her husband Mark; and her siblings Doris Leleux, Calvin Leleux and Earl Leleux.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Steven Duplantis, Alex Duplantis, Ashton Duplantis, Bob Rockhold, Denny Wheeler and Robert Blanchard.
The family would like to thank the Highland Oncology Group, all of the doctors and nurses that cared for her, as well as Circle of Life Hospice of Arkansas for all of their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank Sisco Funeral Chapel of Springdale, Arkansas for their care.
