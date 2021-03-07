Dorothy Lee Collins Gogins

A homegoing celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Dorothy Lee Gogins, 90, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Chaplain Shelton Clay officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will be in St. James Baptist Church cemetery.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home.
A resident of New Iberia, Dorothy passed away at 2:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons Ronald Gogins of New Iberia and Ricky Gogins (Janice) of Lydia; two daughters, Cynthia G. Rener (Carl) of Jeanerette and Brenda Schexnayder (David) of Franklin; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Gogins Sr.; one son, David Gogins Jr.; parents, Morris Collins and Elva Spencer Collins; three brothers, Levy Collins Sr., Rufus Collins Sr. and Morris “Pete” Collins; three sisters, Florence Collins, Marcella Smith and Florence T. Benoit of Rayne, who recently passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Active pallbearers are Gregory Gogins, James Gogins, Pierre Gogins, Corey Rener, Jordan Collins, Lionel Collins and Rowena Rivens.
Honorary pallbearers are Ronald Gogins, Ricky Gogins, Carl Rener, David Schexnayder, Patrick Collins, Leo Collins, Levy Collins Jr., Peyton Collins, Tora Benoit, Kevin Collins and Joseph “Tony” Collins.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.