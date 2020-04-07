Memorial services will be held at a later date for Dorothy L. Stevens, 66, who passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Stevens was born on May 20, 1953, to Russell LeBlanc Sr. and Patsy Sanders LeBlanc. She enjoyed singing, cooking, flowers and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Irvin Stevens; mother Patsy Sanders LeBlanc of New Iberia; sons Michael Stevens and wife, Tiffany, of Youngsville, Max Stevens and fiancé Jackie Thibodeaux of Lafayette, Irvin Stevens of Loreauville and Bobby Boffone of Cade; daughters Pam Edler and husband, Chriss, of New Iberia, Christine Wood and husband, Joe, of Denham Springs, Tammy Dugas and husband, Gene, of New Iberia, Heather Adkins and husband, Matt, of New Iberia; brother Russell LeBlanc Jr. and wife, Vicki, of Lake Arthur; sister Christine LeBlanc of New Iberia; 20 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Russell LeBlanc Sr.; and a sister Charlene Jones.
